Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz eye Olympic gold in tomorrow's clash

Tennis legend and Serbia's Novak Djokovic will take on Spain's Carlos Alcaraz at Roland Garros tomorrow (Sunday) as both vie for Olympic gold which would be a major achievement for either of them.

Djokovic, on Friday, reached his first Olympic final after defeating Italy's Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 6-2 in a tense semi-final.

The Olympic title has remained elusive to the veteran tennis player who has as many as 24 Grand Slam titles to his name.

Sunday's title match at Roland Garros will be the pair's seventh meeting and follows on the heels of Alcaraz´s recent victory against Djokovic in the Wimbledon final.

"It's a huge relief," said Djokovic, whose only success at the Olympics was a bronze medal in Beijing in 2008.

"Three out of four Olympic Games, I played semis, won bronze from the first one in Beijing.

"So just to secure a higher medal for the first time for my country, whatever happens on Sunday, is a huge honour. I'm going to go for gold. There´s no doubt about it — this is a big deal," he said.

The 37-year-old Djokovic, who showed no sign of the right knee injury he aggravated in Thursday's quarter-final win over Stefanos Tsitsipas, said Alcaraz would be the favourite.

The 21-year-old Spaniard captured the French Open title on the same Court Philippe Chatrier in June.

Noting that he has "nothing to lose", Djokovic said: "He [Alcaraz] beat me at Wimbledon. But these are different circumstances and I feel I am a better player than at Wimbledon."

"I will come out and play my best tennis," he added.

Djokovic's fierce desire to reach the final boiled over in the second set against Musetti when he was twice warned for taking too long to serve.

He was also warned for swearing at the umpire.

"I was thinking about all the semi-finals that I lost in the Olympic Games before today's match and that's why I was very tense on the court," admitted Djokovic.

French Open and Wimbledon champion Alcaraz hammered Canada's Auger-Aliassime in just 75 minutes.

Sight set on gold

Expressing his views on tomorrow's match, Alcaraz said: "It has been an objective since the start of the year to try and win the gold medal and now we have one match left to try and get it done."

The Spanish star broke the 19th-ranked Auger-Aliassime three times in the first set, racing away with six consecutive games.

He broke twice in the second set on his way to claiming a fourth successive win over the Canadian.

"The final is very important for me and the Spanish people but I try not to think about how important it is and will focus on the match," said the Spaniard.

Alcaraz is the fourth Spanish man to reach the Olympic men´s final after Jordi Arrese at Barcelona in 1992, Sergi Bruguera in Atlanta four years later and Rafael Nadal, who won gold at Beijing in 2008.