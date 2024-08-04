Taylor Swift on marrying Travis Kelce: 'She's not pushing it'

The buzz of marriage is in the air between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce however sources say the former is not rushing into her big decision of life.



“Taylor sees herself marrying Travis, but she’s not pushing it because she knows what their future holds,” the source told Life & Style.

The mole squealed, “Travis is in it for the long haul, too. He’s been ready to pop the question for a while."

They similarly spilled that Travis and Taylor have been so close this summer because they were aware that their professional duties may force them to be apart for a while.

"Travis’ last few concerts were bittersweet. They knew their time together like this was coming to an end and he made sure to spend every minute he could with Taylor."

"It’s definitely tough to be apart but they do everything they can to make it work and show up for each other," the bird chirped. "They’re so in love and very, very happy together."