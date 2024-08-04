Photo: Kardashians to make Timothee Chalamet uncomfortable: Report

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is reportedly unhappy with Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s romance.

As per the new insider of Life & Style, Kris Jenner happy because Kylie Jenner has gotten “Timothée to a point where he’s even willing to discuss going on camera.”

But not everyone is ready to welcome the Dune star on their popular reality TV show, The Kardashians.

The source continued, “Especially Kim [Kardashian] and Khloe [Kardashian] and Scott [Disick],” the source says. For them, “it’s not going over well.”

“They’re annoyed that he’s just waltzing in trying to take a piece of the pie after acting so stuck up and above them all,” they also added.

The tipster also shared with the outlet, “They don’t see why they should act as though he’s some second coming now that he’s suddenly agreed to grace them with his presence.”

“They’re ganging up and vowing to make things uncomfortable for him, even if that means pissing off Kris and Kylie,” they remarked in conclusion.

This comes after a previous report that Kardashian sisters have taken notice of Timothee’s “aloof” behaviour and find it quite “insulting.”