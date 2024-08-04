 
Geo News

Kardashians to make Timothee Chalamet uncomfortable: Report

Timothee Chalamet and Kardashian sisters reportedly have hidden drama amid Kylie Jenner romance

By
Web Desk
|

August 04, 2024

Photo: Kardashians to make Timothee Chalamet uncomfortable: Report
Photo: Kardashians to make Timothee Chalamet uncomfortable: Report

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is reportedly unhappy with Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s romance.

As per the new insider of Life & Style, Kris Jenner happy because Kylie Jenner has gotten “Timothée to a point where he’s even willing to discuss going on camera.”

But not everyone is ready to welcome the Dune star on their popular reality TV show, The Kardashians.

The source continued, “Especially Kim [Kardashian] and Khloe [Kardashian] and Scott [Disick],” the source says. For them, “it’s not going over well.”

“They’re annoyed that he’s just waltzing in trying to take a piece of the pie after acting so stuck up and above them all,” they also added.

The tipster also shared with the outlet, “They don’t see why they should act as though he’s some second coming now that he’s suddenly agreed to grace them with his presence.”

“They’re ganging up and vowing to make things uncomfortable for him, even if that means pissing off Kris and Kylie,” they remarked in conclusion.

This comes after a previous report that Kardashian sisters have taken notice of Timothee’s “aloof” behaviour and find it quite “insulting.”

Taylor Swift duets with Warsaw crowd at final Poland 'Eras Tour' show
Taylor Swift duets with Warsaw crowd at final Poland 'Eras Tour' show
Why Mason Disick stays with Scott Disick instead of mom Kourtney Kardashian
Why Mason Disick stays with Scott Disick instead of mom Kourtney Kardashian
Blade actor beats Deadpool & Wolverine star's longest career record
Blade actor beats Deadpool & Wolverine star's longest career record
Jason Sudeikis faces 'trust issues' after Olivia Wilde split?
Jason Sudeikis faces 'trust issues' after Olivia Wilde split?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's embarrassing tactical retreat ridiculed
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's embarrassing tactical retreat ridiculed
Josh Hartnett reveals real life inspiration for serial killer role in 'Trap'
Josh Hartnett reveals real life inspiration for serial killer role in 'Trap'
Inside Meghan Markle's unique birthday tradition as she turns 43 video
Inside Meghan Markle's unique birthday tradition as she turns 43
‘You do what you love': Taylor Swift celebrates Team USA video
‘You do what you love': Taylor Swift celebrates Team USA