Skid Row expresses gratitude to Aerosmith for the 'music and memories'

Aerosmith just received a tribute from the rock band, Skid Row.

The legendary rock stars announced their retirement via a social media announcement, a they were not able to continue their Peace Out Farewell Tour dur to their front man, Steven Tyler not being able to fully recover from a vocal injury.

Taking to their official Instagram account, the Youth Gone Wild rockers paid a rather heartfelt tribute to Aerosmith, featuring a personalized touch, with notes from, Skid Row’s bassist, Rachel Bolan and guitarists Dave Sabo, Scotti Hill.

"We were honored to share the stage with the legendary Aerosmith for their Pump tour in 1989 - 1990. Their energy, talent, and passion for music have always been an inspiration to us and countless others,” they wrote.

Skid Row continued, “As they retire from the touring stage, we want to celebrate their incredible career and the indelible mark they've left on us and rock 'n' roll history. Here's some favorite memories from Snake, Scotti and Rachel when they toured with them."

All three of them recalled working with Aerosmith, how many memories they created in each of their personalized notes, that ended with their personal accounts being tagged.

"Here's to Aerosmith's amazing journey and the countless memories they've created for fans worldwide. Thank you for the music and memories!" Skid Row concluded.