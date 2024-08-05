Paris Olympics: Arshad Nadeem set to compete in javelin qualifiers tomorrow

Pakistan's javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem during the Men's Javelin Throw final at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary on August 27, 2023. — Reuters

Pakistan’s javelin thrower, Arshad Nadeem is set to compete alongside Neeraj Chopra in the qualification event at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

The groupings of the athletes were confirmed by the Olympics organisers where they placed Nadeem and Neeraj in Group B.

The qualification event where Nadeem will participate will begin at 2:50pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST), where the Pakistani athlete will throw fifth.

The matchup holds significant importance because Arshad is the only hope for Pakistan who can get the nation a medal in the Paris Olympics.

The other throwers placed in Group B are Edis Matusevicius ranked fifth in the World rankings. Anderson Peters ranked World No. 6 and Germany’s Max Dehning. The German athlete has thrown over 90 meters this year.

An athlete has to throw a minimum of 84 meters to make their place in the final round where they will go against each other for the medal.

12 athletes will make it to the final round and if 12 or less can’t make the 84-meter-mark, the ones having the best throws will qualify for the next round.

Pakistan’s envoy for the Olympics included a total of seven athletes and six of them have been eliminated from the games.

Nadeem being the only hope for the country, won a silver medal at the World Championship in 2023 and at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. He won a gold medal becoming the first Pakistani participant to do so since 1962. His gold medal was a result of a throw that covered a distance of 90.18 meters.