Meghan Markle told key way to heal Royal Family ‘wound'

Meghan Markle is seemingly demanding real apology from the Royal Family for former mistreatment.



The Duchess of Sussex, who joined Prince Harry for a special interview with CBS this week, seemed like she needs an authentic avenue to let her emotions out.

Royal expert DR Tessa Dunlop tells the Mirror : "Despite all their well-intentioned good works and conciliatory talk in other fields, the chasm between the Sussexes and the British Royals remains as great as ever.

She then suggests: "Until there is genuine open contact between the House of Windsor and the Sussexes, Harry and Meghan’s pain thesis will continue to wound, undermining credibility on both sides. As the Duchess explained on Sunday, if her sharing helps others 'then that’s worth it. I’ll take a hit for that'."

The expert added: "In the style of their trip to Nigeria, soon Harry and Meghan will take off for Colombia, all in the name of service. And rather than being a service that compliments the philanthropic brand the British royal family established, it will be in opposition to it. If only both parties could remember they are stronger together. That doesn't mean a reunited Harry and Meghan inside the royal fold, but public reconciliation and communication."