Hasina likely to stay in India until UK grants asylum: reports

Former Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina Wajid.— Reutes/file

Former Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to remain in India until the UK grants her asylum, according to Bangladeshi news channel Republic TV.

The TV channel reports that India is set to provide Hasina with all necessary logistical support, as quoted by their New Delhi correspondent.

Additionally, ANI reports, citing unnamed sources, that the Indian Air Force and other Indian security agencies are ensuring Hasina's safety by moving her to a secure location.

Hasina is also likely to meet her daughter Saima Wazed, who resides in New Delhi and serves as the World Health Organisation's regional director for South-East Asia.

Security measures at the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi's diplomatic zone, Chanakyapuri, have been heightened with additional barricades and increased police presence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over a high-level meeting of the cabinet committee on security affairs tonight.

However, there was no official information on the discussions that took place during the meeting, which concluded around 8:30pm IST.