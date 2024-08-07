Former president Trump announces interview with Elon Musk

US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk are seen at the Firing Room Four after the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft on NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, US May 30, 2020. — Reuters

Former US President Donald Trump revealed Tuesday that he will be the guest of Billionaire Elon Musk of tech and media next week for an interview, Reuters reported.

“ON MONDAY NIGHT I’LL BE DOING A MAJOR INTERVIEW WITH ELON MUSK — Details to follow,” Trump said in the short message posted on his Truth Social platform.

This comes closely after Trump invited internet famous gamer, Adin Ross, to his Mar-a-Lago estate to keep his presidential campaign relevant online for the second term.

Social media platform X (former Twitter), which is owned by Musk, has been involved in supporting conservative content creators and conspiracy theories, according to The Hill.

However, in the last days of the last month, Musk cut down his previous assertion to donating tens of millions of dollars for Trump’s campaign each month pledging he would contribute ‘at much lower level’.

Recently Trump has done several interviews on Fox and other stations that support the Republican Party. At the same time, he is pressured to continue the confrontation with Vice President Harris, who has indicated her readiness to meet with Trump on September 10 on the ABC channel.

Trump has refused to debate with Harris using ABC citing misconduct towards him by the network and proposed debating on 28 September with Fox News.