Olympic hopes for India's Vinesh Phogat dashed after failing weight check

Indian professional wreslter Vinesh Phogat at Women's Freestyle 50kg Semifinal for Olympics at the Champ-de-Mars Arena in Paris, France on August 6, 2024. — Reuters

Indian professional wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified before the women's 50kg freestyle final at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday after failing to make weight, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said.

Phogat, 29, had been set to lock horns with Sarah Hildebrandt of the United States for the gold medal, Reuters reported.

"It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the women's wrestling 50kg class," the IOA said in a statement.

"Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning."

The disqualification means Phogat will not receive a medal.

According to the United World Wrestling (UWW) rules: "If an athlete does not attend or fails the weigh-in, he/she will be eliminated from the competition and ranked last without rank."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed Phogat, calling her "India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian".

Modi took to X and wrote: "Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today's setback hurts.

"I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you."

According to ABP Live, Modi spoke to IOA President PT Usha and sought first hand information on the issue.

He asked Usha to explore the full range of options to help Phogat's case and urged the IOA president to file a strong protest regarding the disqualification if that helps Phogat, Indian news agency Press Trust of India reported, citing sources.