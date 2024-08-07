WATCH: Virat Kohli lookalike at Bangladesh protest sends netizens into frenzy

A man resembling Indian cricket star Virat Kohli was spotted among charged protesters in Bangladesh, leaving people on social media in shock after a video of the bizarre sighting went viral online.



In the video, the doppelganger of the 35-year-old former captain of India’s national cricket team was seen fervently shouting slogans while sporting a Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) cap.

The man was seen dancing on the shoulders of a friend as the celebrated the resignation of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who resigned and fled Dhaka on Monday, NDTV reported.

After the video went viral online, many people pointed out his uncanny resemblance to Kohli.

A user of X who saw the video revealed that for one second, he believed that it was the real Kohli celebrating with the protesters.

Another Kohli lookalike in India’s Ayodhya went viral in January, as he wore the Indian cricket team's jersey.

The lookalike was mobbed by fans for selfies and the video of the entire incident went viral on social media.

Hasina’s resignation stemmed from peaceful student protests in Bangladesh against the quota system for government jobs that later turned violent, resulting in clashes with law enforcement.

The violent protests resulted in over 400 deaths in Bangladesh.

The protesters barged into Hasina’s residence on Monday, but the former PM avoided a confrontation, having already resigned and fled the country in a military plane.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's Nobel-winning microfinance pioneer Muhammad Yunus has been named the head of the military-backed interim government after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina.