Taylor Swift and fans to face threat at upcoming Vienna 'Eras Tour' show?

Taylor Swift might have just ‘dodged a bullet’ before her Eras Tour concerts in Vienna, Austria kick off.

According to DailyMail, two suspects have been arrested by the police for allegedly planning a terror attack on the songstress’s show.

Director-general for public safety in the Ministry of the Interior, Franz Ruf stated that in Ternitz, south of Vienna, the main suspect, a 19-year-old was arrested alongside a second person in the Austrian capital.

The Blank Space crooner is set to perform at the Ernst-Happel Stadion on August 8, 9 and 10, with each show expected to be attended by 65,000 concertgoers and an additional 10,000 to 15,000 fans outside of the area, as per the police.

Ruf confirmed that the suspects radicalized themselves online and were planning to target Vienna in their attack with the 19-year-old having a particular focus on Swift’s Eras Tour Vienna concert.

He also stated that the authorities were aware of 'preparatory actions' for a possible attack and assured that security measures for the sensational tour’s performances would be stepped up.