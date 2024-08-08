On 32nd anniversary of Pakistan's last Olympic medal, a new hope emerges

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem reacts after his throw during Paris Olympics' Men's Javelin Throw Qualification - Group B at the Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France on August 06, 2024. — Reuters

National hockey team clinched Olympic bronze medal in 1992.

Pakistan eagerly awaits another Olympic medal after 32 years.



Entire nation sends their best wishes to Arshad Nadeem in Paris.



KARACHI: August 8, 2024, marks exactly 32 years since Pakistan last secured an Olympic medal. On this day in 1992, Pakistan's national hockey team climbed the Olympic podium for the last time, clinching a bronze medal by defeating the Netherlands 4-3 at the Barcelona Olympics.



The match was a testament to Pakistan's resilience. At one point, the Netherlands led 2-0, but Pakistan turned the game around in the second half. Shahbaz Ahmed scored first, followed by two goals from Khalid Bashir, and finally, Qamar Ibrahim secured the winning goal. This victory, ending with a score of 4-3, remains Pakistan's last Olympic medal.

Today, 32 years have passed since that memorable day — a total of 11,689 days and around 1,670 weeks.

Throughout this period, Pakistan has eagerly awaited another Olympic medal.

The Pakistani contingent travelled to Atlanta, Sydney, Athens, Beijing, London, Rio, and Tokyo Olympics but returned empty-handed each time. The Tokyo Summer Olympics were also disappointing for Pakistani athletes and they returned empty handed, once again.

Now, exactly 32 years later, Pakistan's hopes are once again high. This time, the focus is not on the hockey team but on Arshad Nadeem, a javelin thrower.

The date is the same, August 8, but the year has changed. The dream remains the same — an Olympic medal — but the source of hope has shifted.

As we commemorate the 32nd anniversary of the Barcelona Olympics, the people of Pakistan are optimistic that Arshad Nadeem will bring home another Olympic medal and end the 32-year drought.

Today, the entire nation stands united, sending their best wishes to Nadeem.

Good luck, Nadeem. All the best!