 
Geo News

Lionel Messi's home comes 'under attack' in Spain

Recent attack on Lionel Messi’s villa has sparked diplomatic dispute between Argentina and Spain

By
Web Desk
|

August 08, 2024

Lionel Messis villa attacked by climate activists. —Reuters
Lionel Messi's villa attacked by climate activists. —Reuters

The environment activists covered the luxurious Ibiza mansion of football legend Lionel Messi with red and black paint on Tuesday, leading to disagreement between Spain and Argentina.

After the activists defaced the mansion, the members from the Futuro Vegetal eco group were seen holding banners with labels “help the planet, eat the rice and abolish the police,” Express reported.

The members shared the pictures of the house covered with graffiti on their Instagram handle along with a caption.

"The Mansion is an illegal construction that the footballer acquired for the exorbitant amount of €11 million. While this is happening, only in the Balearic Islands between two and four people have died as a direct consequence of the heat wave."

In this regard, speaking to the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Argentinian President Javier Milei asked for the guarantee of Argentine citizens, as per Spanish radio station COPE.

Moreover, Mr Milei expressed concern with the family of the football star on his X handle, formerly known as Twitter.

"I sympathise with the Messi family for this cowardly and delirious act and I ask the government of Pedro Sánchez to guarantee the safety of Argentine citizens living in the Kingdom of Spain."

Going further, the Argentine leader branded the climate change activists "communists", adding: "Communism is an ideology fostered by envy, hatred and resentment towards the successful. It has no place in the free and civilised world."‌

Messi purchased the San Josep property in 2022 and the World Cup winner Argentine is a regular visitor of the island with his family.

US elections: JD Vance accuses Tim Walz of making false claims about his service
US elections: JD Vance accuses Tim Walz of making false claims about his service
Family of France's 'Mr Titanic' sues OceanGate submersible operator
Family of France's 'Mr Titanic' sues OceanGate submersible operator
UK, Egypt issue alerts for Iran, Lebanon airspace amid rising Mideast tensions
UK, Egypt issue alerts for Iran, Lebanon airspace amid rising Mideast tensions
Biden 'not confident' of peaceful transfer if Trump loses
Biden 'not confident' of peaceful transfer if Trump loses
British police brace for fresh riots as Starmer promises swift action
British police brace for fresh riots as Starmer promises swift action
UK imams urge govt to address issue of Islamophobia amid riots
UK imams urge govt to address issue of Islamophobia amid riots
Bangladesh interim govt expected to be sworn in on Thursday
Bangladesh interim govt expected to be sworn in on Thursday
Khaleda Zia urges protesters to set aside 'thirst for revenge' after release
Khaleda Zia urges protesters to set aside 'thirst for revenge' after release