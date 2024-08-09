Duchess Sophie shares heartfelt statement after emotional video

Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie has shared her new message after she got emotional and was seen wiping away tears as Team GB's cyclists stormed to a world record time in the women's team sprint.



Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle and Instagram, the palace shared another video of Sophie from her Olympics 2024 trip with her sweet message.

Sophie says, “As Patron of @GBHockey and @BritishCycling, it has been a wonderful few days in Paris watching so many inspiring sporting moments at the Olympics.

“Congratulations to everyone at Team GB. It was a thrill to see you compete - you have done us so proud. – Sophie.”

Earlier, Britain stormed to the first track cycling gold of the Paris Olympics in the women´s team sprint on Monday, with the world record shattered five times in the session.



It was the first gold for Britain in the event since it was added to the Olympic programme at London in 2012.

Sophie, who is patron of the British Cycling Federation, was in the building at France's National Velodrome as the trio swept to glory.