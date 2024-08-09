 
Geo News

Snoop Dogg, Billie Eilish planning something big for the Paris Olympics 2024

2024 Summer Olympics will conclude on August 11, 2024

By
Web Desk
|

August 09, 2024

Snoop Dogg, Billie Eilish planning something big for the Paris Olympics 2024?
Snoop Dogg, Billie Eilish planning something big for the Paris Olympics 2024?

There are reports that Billie Eilish and Snoop Dogg will perform at the closing ceremony of Paris Olympics 2024 in France on Sunday.

A tipster via Variety reported that the Bad Guy hitmaker and famous rapper will be among the stars to be featured at the closing ceremony.

The ceremony, which will take place at the Stade de France stadium on  August 11, will also feature The Red Hot Chili Peppers.

At the closing ceremony, the musical performances from Los Angeles are expected to follow a much-hyped stunt from Tom Cruise, as per reports leaked last week.

Cruise is expected to perform a stunt for the crowd by jumping on his motorcycle, before tossing to a pre-recorded package that will see him parachute down next to the iconic Hollywood sign.

Previously, H.E.R. confirmed that she will sing the U.S. National Anthem at the Closing Ceremony. The L.A.-affiliated musicians will take it from there. 

Representatives for  the Olympic Games and the various performers have not yet commented on the report.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to use Royal family's health woes to strike back?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to use Royal family's health woes to strike back?
Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum share ‘beautiful experience' of ‘Blink Twice'
Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum share ‘beautiful experience' of ‘Blink Twice'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set to upstage Royal family with next move
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set to upstage Royal family with next move
Princess Beatrice continues to 'inspire' Sarah Ferguson
Princess Beatrice continues to 'inspire' Sarah Ferguson
'Barbie' star Ariana Greenblatt reveals why she's not 'ready to date' anyone
'Barbie' star Ariana Greenblatt reveals why she's not 'ready to date' anyone
Nick Cannon jokes about Mariah Carey not wanting him after 12 kids
Nick Cannon jokes about Mariah Carey not wanting him after 12 kids
Prince William celebrates major milestones video
Prince William celebrates major milestones
What's next for Katie Price after her arrest?
What's next for Katie Price after her arrest?