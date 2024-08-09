Snoop Dogg, Billie Eilish planning something big for the Paris Olympics 2024?

There are reports that Billie Eilish and Snoop Dogg will perform at the closing ceremony of Paris Olympics 2024 in France on Sunday.



A tipster via Variety reported that the Bad Guy hitmaker and famous rapper will be among the stars to be featured at the closing ceremony.

The ceremony, which will take place at the Stade de France stadium on August 11, will also feature The Red Hot Chili Peppers.

At the closing ceremony, the musical performances from Los Angeles are expected to follow a much-hyped stunt from Tom Cruise, as per reports leaked last week.



Cruise is expected to perform a stunt for the crowd by jumping on his motorcycle, before tossing to a pre-recorded package that will see him parachute down next to the iconic Hollywood sign.



Previously, H.E.R. confirmed that she will sing the U.S. National Anthem at the Closing Ceremony. The L.A.-affiliated musicians will take it from there.

Representatives for the Olympic Games and the various performers have not yet commented on the report.