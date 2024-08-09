Shawn Mendes reflects on almost becoming father in new song

Shawn Mendes has shared a deeply personal experience in his new single.



In the new track, Why, Why, Why, Mendes revealed he once faced a significant pregnancy scare.

The track is part of the singer's upcoming self-titled album, set for release in October.

Mendes sings, "I thought I was about to be a father/Shook me to the core, I'm still a kid (Ooh)/Sometimes I still cry out for my mother/Why, why, why? Why, why, why?"

He elaborated on the song’s inspiration in a recent interview with Apple Music, explaining that the experience was a turning point for him.

The singer stated, "I think Why Why Why, like I said, 'I felt no pressure to address anything.'"

"But, it was just one of those experiences where there kind of became this joke while we were making the album that was like if I started to experience some pretty heavy anxiety in the studio, everyone was sure that a great song was going to be coming after it because there was some sort of healing crisis, some sort of breakthrough that was supposed to happen," he added.