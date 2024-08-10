UK police arrest man who spat on Muslim bus driver in racist abuse in London

A combination of images shows a man spitting on a Muslim bus driver in London. — Screengrab/X/@lil_doza

Police in the United Kingdom has arrested a man who dyed his hair in an apparent attempt to escape arrest after racially abusing a Muslim bus driver in the London Borough of Hillingdon area.

A shocking video showing the man, who had gray hair, spitting at the driver, banging on the driver's cabin and spewing racist abuse, was posted on social media and was shared widely online, including by a former police officer.

According to Daily Express, Scotland Yard said on Friday that officers believed it was shot at a bus stop in Coldharbour Lane, Hayes, earlier this week.



London's Metropolitan Police's Roads and Transport Policing Command launched an investigation and condemned all such abuse in the capital.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "Roads and Transport Command detectives worked with local officers to carry out an urgent investigation following this incident.

"Despite dying his hair to alter his appearance, a suspect was identified and has been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated assault by beating."

Rosie Trew, Transport for London's (TfL) head of Bus Service Delivery, had told Daily Express: "We are shocked and appalled to see this video of abuse towards one of our colleagues. We will not tolerate this behaviour."

The alleged racist attack comes after UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's crackdown on far-right rioters and demonstrations by anti-racism protesters.

Additionally, figures showed that assaults on TfL staff rose 10% year on year in 2023.

There were 638 instances of physical abuse against bus drivers between January 2022 and June 2023, according to figures cited by ITV.