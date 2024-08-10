US election: Harris gives strong response to protesters at rally

Kamala Harris held a rally on Friday in Arizona. —Reuters

As the US presidential elections are just around the corner, President Kamala Harris along with her recently appointed running mate, Tim Walz, held a rally in Arizona on Friday.

After nominating Walz as her running mate, the vice president aims to gain support from the electoral battlegrounds, as per ABC News.

Harris addressed an audience of over 15,000 gathered at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, who were energised by the speech of the Democratic candidate on Friday.

Phyllis Zero, a 65-year-old grandmother from Maricopa, praised Harris’ statements over unity and her policy on healthcare and reproductive rights.

“Her message to me wasn’t just hope, but renewed faith in democracy, that we can do this,” Zeno said.

Moreover, Jen Duran, a 37-year-old mother and independent voter, was also impressed by the vice president’s commendable policies.

“I have an elementary school daughter who has been going to this school since she was 4, and today we got a notification that there was a lockdown drill,” Duran said. “So, safety for our kids is really important.”

Meanwhile, speaking to the crowd, Harris discussed the steps she has taken earlier as a law enforcement official, including over transnational gangs, drug cartels, and smugglers.

“I prosecuted them in case after case, and I won,” Harris said in front of a crowd of more than 15,000 in Glendale, a suburb of Phoenix. “So, I know what I’m talking about.”

During her address, Gaza protestors disrupted the vice president. She stopped and said: "Hold on a second."

Harris said she has been clear that “now is the time to get a cease-fire deal” to end fighting between Israel and Hamas that has caused the deaths of tens of thousands of people in Gaza.

The Democratic presidential nominee said she and President Joe Biden “are working around the clock every day to get that cease-fire deal done and bring the hostages home.”



Harris added: “I respect your voices, but we are here to now talk about this race in 2024.”

Donald Trump, on the other hand, visited Montana for a rally in support of Republican Senate candidate Tim Sheehy.

Earlier on Friday, the former president’s plane was diverted on its way to the Montana rally due to a mechanical issue; however, the staff member at the Billings airport landed safely in nearby Billings.