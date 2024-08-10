Hero's welcome for Arshad Nadeem as he returns home with Olympic gold

Arshad Nadeem, the javelin superstar who finally ended Pakistan’s 40-year-long gold medal drought with a record-breaking 92.97-metre throw — a new world record — was bestowed with national hero’s welcome upon his return to the country after his historic performance at the Paris Olympics 2024.



Top officials including the provincial and federal ministers, the Olympic hero’s family and his fans in large number arrived at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport to receive Nadeem.

The javelin superstar returned home via Turkish Airlines flight TK-174. His flight departed 27 minutes late from Istanbul Airport and landed at the Lahore airport at 1:24. According to Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority sources, the flight adopted a routine route and entered Lahore via Balochistan and Karachi. The flight took 5 hours and 23 minutes to reach Lahore from Istanbul.



More to follow...