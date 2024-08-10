'Azm-e-Istehkam': Govt issues postage stamp to honour Arshad Nadeem

Azm-e-Istehkam postal stamp to honour Arshad Nadeem's gold medal Olympic win. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information, Broadcasting, Culture and National Heritage Attaullah Tarar on Saturday announced the issuance of a special postage stamp to not only honour the Paris Olympics’ gold medallist Arshad Nadeem but also the freedom struggle of the Pakistani nation and its achievements on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day.



The initiative was taken on the special directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, said the minister in a statement.

Tarar said the special postage stamp has been titled “Azm-e-Istehkam” which is a testament to the country’s commitment to development and prosperity.

He said a picture of the javelin thrower Arshad has been added to the stamp to pay tribute to him for winning a gold medal and setting a new Olympic record by throwing the javelin at a distance of 92.97 metres at the 2024 event.

The minister said the freedom struggle of Pakistan’s nation and its symbolic importance has been highlighted by adding an image of Minar-e-Pakistan to the stamp.

He said that the stamp issued by the federal government on the occasion of Independence Day would continue to remind future generations not only about the struggle and sacrifices made by our ancestors for freedom but also the commitment of the government to the development of Pakistan.