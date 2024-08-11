Billie Eilish & Finneas reveal challenges in making music

Billie Eilish opened up about the challenges she faced while creating music with her brother Finneas.

During an interview with Zane Lowe, Eilish admitted she often found the process irritating.

"I used to be like, '[I] hate making music, [I] don't want to make it, [I] don't like making it.' It's frustrating. It's irritating," she said.

The singer added, "I love having made it. I love performing it. I love when it's good, but I really have always struggled with the process."

Finneas, who typically takes on the role of producer and writer, admitted that he began to lose interest in collaborating.

"When we're talking about being out of sync, my whole strength as a collaborator with any artist, and it's always been innate with Billie because we've shared so much, is I do have to understand that person to be able to feel like I'm providing something," He said.

Despite these challenges, Eilish eventually found a way to enjoy the music-making process, which marked a significant turning point for the duo, allowing them to move forward with a renewed sense of purpose.