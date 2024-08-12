Jennie Garth marks 9th wedding anniversary with husband Dave Abrams

Jennie Garth has celebrated her marriage milestone in Mexico with husband Dave Abrams



On Sunday, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum took to her official Instagram account to mark her 9 years of marriage.

She commemorated her big day with a romantic stay at a Los Cabos resort.

In the celebratory post, the 52-year-old actress documented her getaway with her husband at the Mexican resort where they hang out by the sea.

Garth posted loved-up photos of herself with her husband wearing matching hats.

“Happy late anniversary, babe. (white heart emoji),” she penned down her cation.

The actress went on to say, "Today’s the last day of our anniversary getaway. I’m so grateful to have celebrated our love in such a beautiful place.”

“Thank you @leblancsparesortloscabos for making our stay so special. JG #IChooseMe,” the I Choose Me with Jennie Garth host concluded.

Moreover, Garth also shared some final moment photos from her vacation to her Instagram Stories.

It is pertinent to mention that Garth and Abrams tied the knot in July 2015.