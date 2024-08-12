Sania Mirza dazzles in rainbow-hued dress

Sania Mirza poses for a photograph. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar

Former Indian tennis star, Sania Mirza, has always been known for her style both on and off the tennis court with colourful attires being her top sartorial choice.

She remains one of the most fashionable athletes in the world of tennis with her fashion statements being acknowledged by style gurus around the world, particularly those in South Asia.

The celebrity sportswoman, who retired from professional tennis in February 2023, still remains a favourite among fashion buffs for her quirky style sense, as they run to her Instagram to find some much-needed inspo.

Her latest post also sets a great example on how to carry a multi-coloured dress with finesse.

Mirza, took to her Instagram to share some clicks of her wearing the colourful outfit with the following caption: "We live in a rainbow of chaos."

Her caption was followed by a rainbow emoji, showing her love for hues, just like it usually reflects in her sartorial preferences.

Reacting to her photographs, Mirza's fans showered her with praises with one calling her a "role model".



Another commented under the photos and wrote: "You r gorgeous sania."

One user termed Mirza a "rainbow of strength", while another called for idealising the athlete for her unwavering resilience".