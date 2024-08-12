Chappell Roan gets creative to mark first anniversary of ‘Hot To Go'

Chappell Roan marked the one-year anniversary of song Hot To Go this weekend in a unique way.



The singer, who was performing at the Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco, marked the anniversary by wearing the same blue outfit that she donned in the music video of the song.

She also performed the song among the crowd. Before performing her hit track, the singer made note of the fans who weren’t joining in by saying: “It’s so weird that VIP thinks they’re so way too cool to do this! You’re not fun! Be fun and try!”

Picture Source: X

Chappell’s Hot to Go! was included as the ninth single from her debut studio album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princes.

Moreover, her song entered this year’s July 20-dated Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart at No. 200, marking the first entry on the chart from the LP.

The other songs from the album includes Femininomenon, Red Wine Supernova, After Midnight, Coffee, Casual, Picture You, and Guilty Pleasure.

