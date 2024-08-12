 
Geo News

Chappell Roan gets creative to mark first anniversary of ‘Hot To Go'

‘Hot To Go’ is one of many upbeat dance-pop songs on Chappell Roan's debut album 'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess'

By
Web Desk
|

August 12, 2024

Chappell Roan gets creative to mark first anniversary of ‘Hot To Go'

Chappell Roan marked the one-year anniversary of song Hot To Go this weekend in a unique way.

The singer, who was performing at the Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco, marked the anniversary by wearing the same blue outfit that she donned in the music video of the song.

She also performed the song among the crowd. Before performing her hit track, the singer made note of the fans who weren’t joining in by saying: “It’s so weird that VIP thinks they’re so way too cool to do this! You’re not fun! Be fun and try!”

Picture Source: X
Picture Source: X

Chappell’s Hot to Go! was included as the ninth single from her debut studio album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princes.

Moreover, her song entered this year’s July 20-dated Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart at No. 200, marking the first entry on the chart from the LP.  

The other songs from the album includes Femininomenon, Red Wine Supernova, After Midnight, Coffee, Casual, Picture You, and Guilty Pleasure.

Kate Winslet has 'Titanic' director James Cameron in tears at Disney Awards
Kate Winslet has 'Titanic' director James Cameron in tears at Disney Awards
Prince William to discuss future of monarchy with senior Royals at Balmoral
Prince William to discuss future of monarchy with senior Royals at Balmoral
Billie Eilish's fans complain following her Olympics performance video
Billie Eilish's fans complain following her Olympics performance
Lindsay Lohan makes fashion statement at Disney Legends Awards ceremony
Lindsay Lohan makes fashion statement at Disney Legends Awards ceremony
Jennifer Lopez pays homage to 'incomparable' Robin Williams on his death anniversary video
Jennifer Lopez pays homage to 'incomparable' Robin Williams on his death anniversary
New update reveals Prince William's fears for Kate Middleton's cancer battle
New update reveals Prince William's fears for Kate Middleton's cancer battle
Sabrina Carpenter flees stage after on stage mishap during performance video
Sabrina Carpenter flees stage after on stage mishap during performance
Colin Jost gives 'foot update' after exiting Olympics video
Colin Jost gives 'foot update' after exiting Olympics