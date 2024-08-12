Biden reveals he stepped back from reelection bid to 'defeat Trump'

President of the US and former Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware. — AFP/File

US President Joe Biden has given his first interview since abandoning the presidential election race and delved into details of why he decided to quit re-election bid.



Biden went on record on the CBS News Sunday Morning show and revealed that his decision to drop out of the US election race was solely made so that the Democratic Party could deal with the most immediate task at hand without distractions and that is to defeat Donald Trump on November 5.

“The polls we had shown that it was a neck-and-neck race, would have been down to the wire […] But what happened was, a number of my Democratic colleagues in the House and Senate thought that I was going to hurt them in the races,” stated the president on CBS.

President Biden also explained how his candidacy would have become a distraction from the real task saying, “And I was concerned if I stayed in the race, that would be the topic. You’d be interviewing me about ‘Why did [former speaker of the House of Representatives] Nancy Pelosi say…’ 'Why did so-and-so …’ And I thought it’d be a real distraction,” Biden added.

The president had withdrawn from his re-election campaign and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as Democratic presidential candidate in July after he was subjected to pressure — both in public and private — from his party members to exit the race.

However, during the interview, Biden adhered that the main reason behind stepping back and letting Harris take the lead was to maintain democracy and defeat former president Trump who is the Republican Party’s presidential candidate.

“I thought it was important. Because, although it’s a great honour being president, I think I have an obligation to the country to do what [is] the most important thing you can do, and that is, we must, we must, we must defeat Trump.”