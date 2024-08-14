Patrick Mahomes quips about Taylor Swift's impact on Travis Kelce

Patrick Mahomes shared his thoughts about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce relationship.

While discussing with SiriusXM NFL Radio (Ch. 88) for a special town hall on Tuesday, Mahomes quipped that his Kansas City Chiefs teammate has “grown out his hair because of his superstar girlfriend,” as per People.

In regards to the couple, the NFL tight end stated, “I've been trying to get him to grow his hair out and all of a sudden Taylor gets him to do it.”

As per the publication, Kelce rocked a buzz cut for most of the summer until returning to training camp in late July.

Furthermore, while Swift is a fan of Kelce's new look, his barber, Patrick Regan, previously told Fox News that Swift has also complimented his shorter hairdo.

In this regards, Regan stated in February, “Taylor loves the haircut. She has watched me cut his hair a bunch of times and always compliments it after.”

Moreover, according to the outlet, Kelce has also not been afraid to experiment with his wardrobe.

After rocking a series of memorable game day looks last NFL season, his mom, Donna Kelce, shared on The Martha Stewart Podcast that he's always been a "fashionista," while noting that his "image" and what he looks like is "very important" to him.