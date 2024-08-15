How Meghan Markle ‘high expectations' leave her lonely

Meghan Markle’s demanding nature has often caused her harm, says an expert.



The Duchess of Sussex, who has developed a bad reputation for as an employer, is unable to retain staff over a long period of time.

Expert Tom Quinn reveals this happens because the Duchess does not take ‘no’ as a response.

He said: "One former employee told me the problem is that Meghan and Harry always assume that it is as easy to do something as it is to tell someone to do it. The couple hate being told something is just not possible.

"Harry always appears to be extremely easy-going but he has become less so over the years as the pressure of legal disputes, the split with his family and the problem of not having much to do have all added to the pressure on him.

This comes as Meghan’s Chief of Staff, Josh Ketter, quits his job.

Quinn adds: "The real issue is that Kettler's departure reminds everyone that working for Meghan and Harry is a seemingly impossible task. They are just too demanding and always expect too much."