Marius Borg Høiby leaves Norwegian Royals in shock with assault confession

Crown Princess Mette-Merit's son Marius Borg Høiby issued 'admission of guilt' after assaulting his girlfriend

August 15, 2024

Marius Borg Høiby, the son of Crown Princess Mette-Merit of Norway, has admitted assaulting his girlfriend.

As reported by Se og Hør Magazine, Marius Borg Høiby, who is the stepson of Crown Prince Haakon, sent shockwaves through the Norwegian royal family, confessed to assaulting his girlfriend while under the influence of alcohol and cocaine.

Marius org Høiby, 27, issued a statement confessing to the incident, stating, "Last week, something happened that should never have happened. I committed bodily harm and destroyed objects in an apartment in the intoxication of alcohol and cocaine after an argument."

According to reports, he threatened his girlfriend from Skaugum Castle, the royal family’s residence, following the altercation.

Initially, he denied the allegations but has now issued what his lawyer described as an "admission of guilt."

The statement continued, "I have several mental disorders. I have struggled with substance abuse for a long time, something I have been in treatment for in the past."

"The drug use and my diagnoses do not excuse what happened in the apartment at Frogner on the night of Sunday. I want to be responsible for what I have done. The most important thing is to say sorry to my girlfriend. She deserved neither what happened that night, nor the extreme pressure from both the Norwegian and foreign press afterwards," it concluded.

