Jennifer Lopez shades Ben Affleck on his 52nd birthday?

Jennifer Lopez drops throwback pictures on Ben Affleck's 52nd birthday

Jennifer Lopez has seemingly snubbed Ben Affleck on his 52nd birthday after previously calling him her 'hero' on Father's Day tribute.



The Atlas actress raised the temperature in some eccentric throwback pictures from her 55th birthday.

In the slider post, Lopez channeled her inner goddess in a sheer Dior ensemble in taupe. The Atlas star flaunted her waistline with a slim black belt.

In one picture, she put her toned legs up on full display with the thigh-high slit on her dress.

None of them included Affleck, who was celebrating his birthday separately with 'close friends and family,' including his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

"Dior," read Lopez's caption, also seeming to convey 'see what you're missing' as both she and Affleck spent their birthdays apart.

However, Lopez still engages with Affleck's kids as she last took his son to a mall just days before Affleck's birthday. Sources also cite that she is also focused on her biological twins that she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

"Co-parenting between Jen and Marc is going well," the source adds of Lopez and Anthony. "They've surpassed any former bumps in the road and just want the best for one another and their kids," an insider recently told ET Online.