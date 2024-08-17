Ryan Reynolds releases statement as 'It Ends With Us' beats Deadpool sequel

Ryan Reynolds expressed his thoughts about his wife, Blake Lively’s new movie, It Ends With Us as it surpassed Marvel film, Deadpool and Wolverine at the box office.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the romantic drama beat the superhero comedy this week, after the former hit theaters on August 9.

While speaking with Sunday Today, Canadian actor expressed unconditional support for his other half.

In this regard, Reynolds stated, “The only time in my life I've ever dreamt of coming in second,” while adding that it is “the sign of a good relationship.”

Additionally, the father-of-four continued by admitting, “It's always been the constant with Blake and me and we really root for each other.”

It is worth mentioning that this came after TMZ reported that Lively has no plans to publicly address the rumored feud between her and It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni.

Furthermore, as per the reports by Daily Mail, the Gossip Girl alum is reportedly trying to put the tension with Baldoni, behind her, while focusing on her other castmates and her family.

In regards to this, Justin felt “hurt and sidelined” by Blake while starring and directing the film adaption of Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel, which has the same name as the feature film, as per the publication.