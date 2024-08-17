 
Geo News

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get emotional as they miss Archie, Lilibet in Colombia

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrived in Colombia without Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

By
Web Desk
|

August 17, 2024

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are currently in Colombia, seemingly missed their children Archie and Lilibet too much as the royal couple paid a memorable visit to a local public school in the Las Cruces.

Meghan and Harry’s visit was a celebration of education, emotional well-being, and community spirit, highlighting the remarkable initiatives and the dedicated people who make Colegio La Giralda possible.

The California-based royal couple was warmly welcomed by Serafin Ordoñez, the Head of School, who led them on a thoughtful tour of the campus.

The school prepared a vibrant welcome for the Duke and Duchess with performances throughout the grounds featuring students in traditional Colombian dress, cumbia songs, and live percussion.

Meghan and Harry apparently missed their children Archie and Lilibet as they engaged with kindergarten students, working on puzzles and having conversations, with Meghan showcasing her Spanish skills.

Harry and Meghan arrived in Colombia without their kids Archie and Lilibet on Thursday.

They commenced their visit to Colombia with a memorable and heartfelt welcome from Vice President Francia Márquez and her partner, Rafael Yerney Pinillos.

