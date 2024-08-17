Bangladesh face 'setback' ahead of first Test against Pakistan

Bangladesh's Mahmudul Hasan Joy reacts during a match. — X/@Mahmudul_joy_71/File

As Bangladesh prepare to take on Pakistan in the first Test, the visitors have faced a setback with their key batter Mahmudul Hasan Joy getting ruled out of the two-match series, Cricbuzz reported on Saturday.



Hasan sustained an injury in his groin during fielding and wasn't able to bat in the second innings of the four-day match against Pakistan Shaheens in Islamabad.



The 23-year-old batter scored 65 runs in the first innings against the Shaheens. In the High-Performance Unit's four-day matches, he contributed 69 and 65 runs and looked in good shape ahead of the series.

"We have received a mail regarding Mahmudul where it is stated that he sustained an injury to his right groin and as a result, he is being rested for three weeks," BCB chief physician Debashish Chowdhury confirmed to Cricbuzz.

The Test matches between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played as part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 as both teams are eager to perform and strengthen their position on the WTC points table.

The first Test match is scheduled to take place on August 21 in Islamabad.

Squads

Pakistan: Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel, Aamir Jamal (subject to fitness), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Hurraira, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mahmudullah, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan. Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nazmul Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed and Khaled Ahmed.

Series schedule

1st Test — August 21 - 25 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

2nd Test — August 30 - 4 September at Karachi's National Stadium