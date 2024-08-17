Matthew Perry's final words the reason of his overdose?

 
August 17, 2024

Matthew Perry’s last words have been unveiled!

The longtime assistant to the Friends star, Kenneth Iwamasa, revealed the last words Matthew said to him before he met his tragic demise due to ketamine overdose, as per DailyMail.

A court document stated that the 17 Again actor requested his assistant to "shoot me up with a big one" and was then found face down and unresponsive in his hot tub, after only a brief period, on October 28.

"Approximately 40 minutes later, Victim M.P. asked defendant to prepare the jacuzzi for Victim M.P. and told defendant, 'shoot me up with a big one,' referring to another shot of ketamine," the document of Iwamasa's plea read.

The report also stated how the 54-year-old celebrity, asked his assistant to inject him with ketamine, an anesthetic used to treat anxiety and depression, three times within six hours on the day of his death.

For the unversed, on August 7, the 59-year-old assistant admitted to one count of the conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death and pleaded guilty of injecting Matthew repeatedly without any medical training.

