Taylor Swift raves about Post Malone after new album

Taylor Swift posts sweet words for Post Malone after listening to his latest album

August 18, 2024

Taylor Swift is in awe of Post Malone as she gushes about the musician for his work and humility.

Taking to Instagram, the Carolina hitmaker shared her views on the newly released album of the 29-year-old titled F-1 Trillion.

"Was lucky enough to hear this amazing music on the set of the ‘Fortnight’ video when Austin played it for me," the Grammy winner captioned a post featuring the two artists.

"It’s incredible how versatile his artistry is," she continued. "And [he’s] just the most down to earth guy alive."

Earlier, Post expressed his gratitude for working with Taylor on her album Tortured Poets of Department.

"It’s once in a lifetime that someone like @taylorswift comes into this world. I am floored by your heart and your mind, and I am beyond honored to have been asked to help you with your journey I love you so much. Thank you Tay," he said in a post on his social media.

Interestingly, Taylor initially in his career flirted with the country genre while later moving into pop, meanwhile; Post, latest album would be called his first full-length country album.

