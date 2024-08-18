 
Green Day gives fans 'the time of your life' amid storm during concert

Green Day made sure to end their concert in an iconic way despite a heavy storm approaching

August 18, 2024

Green Day gives fans 'the time of your life' amid storm during concert

Green Day just made sure to end their concert in a memorable way for their fans.

During their latest performance for The Savior Tour stop in St. Louis, the Grammy-winning band’s drummer, Tré Cool, bassist Mike Dirnt and frontman Billie Joe Armstrong took the stage for an encore.

As heavy rain closed in at the venue of the show, the adrenaline charged up the American Idiot singers sped through the performance of their final song, as per a fan-recorded video.

Continuing their tradition of closing the show with their hit track, Good Riddance (Time of Your Life), however they added a twist to the melody by speeding up the song in an attempt to wrap it up before the storm engulfed Hollywood Casino Amphitheater.

As Armstrong informed his fans, “we gotta get you out of here because there’s a big lightning storm that’s coming right now” he expressed his gratitude to all the spectators before belting out the lyrics to a rather swift and completely acoustic version of the song.

The Green Day vocalist continued to perform while motioning towards the exits with his hands, as the audience took their leave from the venue while the artist paused to say things like “keep walking.”

“I hope you had the time of your life,” Armstrong concluded.

