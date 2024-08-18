 
Kate Middleton enters into 'life-altering' phase of life

Kate Middleton made her second public appearance at Wimbledon final

August 18, 2024

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, who confirmed her cancer diagnosis in March, has entered into a “life-altering” phase of life, leaving the monarchy front line to adapt, a royal expert has claimed.

According to Cheat Sheet, royal expert Daniela Elser believes that the future queen’s recovery plan is “life-altering,” adding that this new life outlook could signal a power shift that could change the monarchy’s future.

She says, “While King Charles has been seen far more regularly this year than his daughter-in-law, the royal friend offers a less cheery view, saying ‘he is still unwell. It is being fantastically well managed to give the impression that everything is fine.'”

Daniela Elser went on saying, “That, in turn, could have major, permanently life-altering consequences for Kate and her kids.”

Meanwhile, a royal insider told Daily Beast that the Kate Middleton’s cancer battle has been more difficult than publicly known.

The source close to Kate and William added life behind the scenes at the House of Windsor has been challenging for the future king and queen.

