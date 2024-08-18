Royal fans react to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry viral dance videos

Royal fans have expressed their views after videos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s dance in Colombia took the internet by storm.



They are currently in Colombia on the invitation of Vice President Francia Márquez.

The royal couple participated in an intimate dance session.

Reacting to it on Daily Mail report, one fan said, “So they dress up, make vacuous speeches and do a little dance. I wonder what exactly Colombia is getting out of this? Do they realise that the Sussexes have got nothing in terms of power and influence?”



Another commented, “Yes, Harry has to prove he can dance better than his brother who was caught on camera during the Taylor Swift concert. William was being spontaneous, loving Taylor's music; Harry's was scripted - flat! No comparison!”

“A fake royal tour! They both look silly using the local kids! Much rather prefer to look at Willian and Kate in the same situation!,” the third reacted.

The fourth said, “They're copying William & Catherine, that's the only way they get attention.”