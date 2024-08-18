 
Geo News

Royal fans react to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry viral dance videos

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's dance videos have gone viral on social media

By
Web Desk
|

August 18, 2024

Royal fans react to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry viral dance videos

Royal fans have expressed their views after videos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s dance in Colombia took the internet by storm.

They are currently in Colombia on the invitation of Vice President Francia Márquez.

The royal couple participated in an intimate dance session.

Reacting to it on Daily Mail report, one fan said, “So they dress up, make vacuous speeches and do a little dance. I wonder what exactly Colombia is getting out of this? Do they realise that the Sussexes have got nothing in terms of power and influence?”

Another commented, “Yes, Harry has to prove he can dance better than his brother who was caught on camera during the Taylor Swift concert. William was being spontaneous, loving Taylor's music; Harry's was scripted - flat! No comparison!”

“A fake royal tour! They both look silly using the local kids! Much rather prefer to look at Willian and Kate in the same situation!,” the third reacted.

The fourth said, “They're copying William & Catherine, that's the only way they get attention.”

La La Anthony talks about keeping her ex husband's last name after split
La La Anthony talks about keeping her ex husband's last name after split
Prince William planning 'treat' for Kate Middleton? video
Prince William planning 'treat' for Kate Middleton?
Selena Gomez takes cover as Benny Blanco engagement rumours heat up video
Selena Gomez takes cover as Benny Blanco engagement rumours heat up
Robert De Niro receives sweet 81st birthday tribute from daughter
Robert De Niro receives sweet 81st birthday tribute from daughter
French legendary actor Alain Delon laid to rest at 88
French legendary actor Alain Delon laid to rest at 88
Robert Pattinson gets heartfelt tribute during Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' video
Robert Pattinson gets heartfelt tribute during Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour'
Prince Andrew faces another major blow amid rift with King Charles over Royal Lodge
Prince Andrew faces another major blow amid rift with King Charles over Royal Lodge
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes shows off matching gear with Patrick at NFL game
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes shows off matching gear with Patrick at NFL game