Suki Waterhouse raves about Taylor Swift after opening her Eras Tour show

Suki Waterhouse can get enough of Taylor Swift after opening for the pop star's concert at Wembley Stadium in London.



After opening for one of the Lover singer’s Eras Tour stops in her hometown on Saturday, Suki is left starstruck.

To express her emotions, the 32-year-old Good Look singer took to her official Instagram account and shared a sentimental post.

She posted a series of photos including a snap of herself hugging Taylor backstage and some images from the evening.

In the caption, Suki reminisced about the last time she was at the Wembley, she said, “I was dancing my ass off at the Reputation tour!”

“Never did I think the next time I’d be here would be opening for my favourite artist with my friends and family in the crowd," Suki continued.

“Thank you @taylorswift for this once in a lifetime opportunity to perform in my beloved London and for the unwavering support in my own journey as an artist,” the Daisy Jones & the Six star added.

"You are the world’s biggest and brightest star, I love you so much," Suki gushed over Taylor.

She concluded her post by referring to the last slide in the carousel which is a throwback back picture of Suki sporting Swift’s 1989 merch, she wrote, “Someone go tell this girl on the last slide she just opened for ERAS BABY!!!”