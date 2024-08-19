King Charles makes big decision about Prince Harry's Invictus Games in Birmingham

King Charles has made a major decision about his estranged son Prince Harry’s Invictus Games in Birmingham in 2027.



A source close to King Charles has revealed that the monarch will offer Prince Harry a major olive branch upon his return to the UK in 2027 for Invictus Games.

The friend of King Charles told the Times that he expects the monarch will attend the games in Birmingham.

The insider said, "I think he would acknowledge it would be a good thing to go to. He would not want to look punitive."

King Charles attended the first Invictus Games in London a decade ago when he held the Prince of Wales title.

The Birmingham games will be held in July 2027, two years on from the upcoming Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, taking place next year in February.

Prince Harry said last month, “Congratulations to Birmingham, UK, on winning the bid to host the Invictus Games 2027. Your city’s strong ties to the Armed Forces community made it a formidable contender from the very start.”