King Charles receives surprising health update amid battle with cancer

King Charles has received a surprising report regarding his cancer treatment seven months after being diagnosed of the potentially life threatening disease.

In February 2024, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles had been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer after undergoing a treatment for a benign enlarged prostate condition.

The monarch then went on a three-month hiatus from his Royal engagements to focus on his recovery and resumed royal duties in April.

Since then, the Palace has not disclosed any more information regarding the type of cancer he’s battling, however, insiders suggest he may open up about it in the future now that he has been updated about his health condition.

According to a report published by The Sun, a source close to the King has revealed that the monarch has received a “better than expected” and is said to be upbeat.

Speaking on whether or not the Palace would share more information regarding his recovery, the insider said, "Never say never. There are no current plans to reveal the cancer.

"But if he felt that the time was right," he added.

Back in April, after Charles made a public comeback, people close to him revealed that even though he is "not yet out of the woods,” there is "great optimism" and the treatment has progressed "better than anyone would have thought.”

"It wasn't like he was totally broken and nor are we totally out of the woods yet as treatment continues. Treatment has gone better than anyone would have thought even in their most optimistic thoughts."

Another source said at the time, "The sun wasn't shining in February but it is shining now.”