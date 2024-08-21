 
Jessica Biel presses Justin Timberlake to change 'bad habits'

Sources say Justin Timberlake faces issues to become fully sober

August 21, 2024

After his DWI arrest, Jessica Biel is pushing her husband, Justin Timberlake, to change his ways and get clean.

Reports say the Cry Me River hitmaker is following his wife's instructions on his new health routine, however, sources claim he is finding it hard.

“Part of Justin’s mea culpa to Jessica was to admit that he’d gotten into some bad habits and that he needs to dial everything way back,” an insider said.

“He was busted with a vape pen, which is a big worry because of the effect it can have on his lungs,” they spilled. “So he’s now agreed to totally ditch that for good, and he’s gone pretty much cold turkey on the booze, too.”

However, sources say the NSYNC member is facing issues in fully getting sober. “He’ll have the occasional glass of wine at dinner or on special occasions."

"But for the most part he’s committed to a very clean life, and it’s not been easy," the tipster tattled to In Touch.

"He’s admitted to his friends that it’s very boring because there’s nothing to take the edge off, especially when he’s out on the road," the insider referred to his ongoing Forget Tomorrow world tour which is set to end on December 20.

