Jay Shah set to replace Greg Barclay as ICC chairman: report

This image shows BCCI Secretary Jay Shah in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India December 10, 2020. — Reuters

Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Jay Shah is set to replace Greg Barclay as the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), The Age reported Wednesday.

Shah seemed to be a strong candidate for the top position after Barclay, who had been chairing the ICC since November 2020, informed the directors of the administrative body during a video call on Tuesday night that he is stepping down from his post.

Barclay made his decision after Shah expressed his desire to become the chairman of the ICC while claiming that he has the support of other members.

"ICC chair Greg Barclay confirmed to the board that he will not stand for a third term and will step down from the post when his current tenure finishes at the end of November. Barclay was appointed as the independent ICC chair in November 2020, before being re-elected in 2022," an ICC spokesperson told The Age.

"Current directors are now required to put forward nominations for the next chair by 27 August 2024 and if there is more than one candidate, an election will be held with the term of the new chair commencing on 1 December 2024."

If elected, Shah would be walking into the footsteps of India's Jagmohan Dalmiya and Sharad Pawar who have previously served as ICC chiefs among others.

Shah claimed that he has secured support from key ICC nations, such as England and Australia, to potentially become the next chairman of the cricket regulating body for a three-year term, at least.

The 35-year-old BCCI secretary, whose current position will expire next year, will become the youngest chairman in the history of ICC.



It is worth mentioning that Shah’s appointment as the chairman ICC comes at a time when there are doubts about India’s participation in the 2025 Champions Trophy, which is set to be played in Pakistan from February to March next year.