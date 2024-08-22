WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo gets Play Button day after launching YouTube channel

Portuguese football Cristiano Ronaldo has already received his gold Play Button a day after he entered a new chapter in his career by launching his YouTube channel "UR Cristiano".



Hours after announcing the launch, Ronaldo, 39, added two more world records to his long list of records, as he became the fastest person to reach one million subscribers on the world's largest video-sharing platform.

His second record followed almost instantly as, within 24 hours, his subscriber count soared to 10 million.



A couple of hours after posting his first video, 1.69 million subscribers had joined the channel.

It has now crossed over 15.4 million subscribers with at least 18 videos posted by the ace footballer on the platform.

After bagging the world records, the Al Nassr striker, via social media, thanked his fans for their support as he stepped into the world of content creation.

Taking to his social media accounts, the five-time Ballon d'Or award winner shared a reel in which he unveils his gold YouTube Play Button to his family.



The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus star accompanied the video, which showed his children getting excited after seeing the Play Button, with the caption: "A present for my family. Thank you to all the SIUUUbscribers!"