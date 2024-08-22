 
Geo News

Prince Andrew new decision takes toll on King Charles health

King Charles and Prince Andrew's rift over the Royal Lodge escalates

By
Web Desk
|

August 22, 2024

Prince Andrew new decision takes toll on King Charles health
Prince Andrew new decision takes toll on King Charles health

The feud Between Prince Andrew and King Charles over the Royal Lodge Intensifies as the Duke of York Shows Reluctance to Accept the Monarch's Offer.

For the unversed, Charles is all set to pull out the privately funded security from his brother's current royal residence after he asked him to move to Frogmore Cottage. 

However, GB News reported that Andrew is still adamant about not leaving the Royal Lodge despite security concerns and King Charles' alarming health concerns. 

Royal correspondent Cameron Walker and GBNews.com's royal editor Svar Nanan-Sen revealed that Charles and Andrew's rift is escalating with time. 

Svar shared, "It looks like a clear escalation in their ongoing feud over Royal Lodge."

The royal expert added, "Andrew currently lives in the 30-room royal residence, and he is pretty adamant that he is not going to downsize."

"Charles is keen for him to find an alternative property and Frogmore Cottage - which is where Meghan and Harry used to stay as their UK base - is something Andrew is not keen on taking up," Svar claimed. 

Selena Gomez seemingly prepares for wedding after HUGE engagement hint video
Selena Gomez seemingly prepares for wedding after HUGE engagement hint
Buckingham Palace makes key arrangements as King Charles health declines
Buckingham Palace makes key arrangements as King Charles health declines
Prince William makes final call about Harry's return to royal family
Prince William makes final call about Harry's return to royal family
Sabrina Carpenter pokes fun at guest star appearing in 'Taste' music video video
Sabrina Carpenter pokes fun at guest star appearing in 'Taste' music video
Prince William ‘loathes' Meghan Markle for 'stealing' his ‘beloved' Harry away video
Prince William ‘loathes' Meghan Markle for 'stealing' his ‘beloved' Harry away
Katie Price proudly shows off surgery results on 'family day out'
Katie Price proudly shows off surgery results on 'family day out'
Justin Baldoni makes shocking revelation about unhealthy 'addictions' amid Blake Lively feud
Justin Baldoni makes shocking revelation about unhealthy 'addictions' amid Blake Lively feud
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's son Pax brings parents together after accident
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's son Pax brings parents together after accident