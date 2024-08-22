Prince Andrew new decision takes toll on King Charles health

The feud Between Prince Andrew and King Charles over the Royal Lodge Intensifies as the Duke of York Shows Reluctance to Accept the Monarch's Offer.

For the unversed, Charles is all set to pull out the privately funded security from his brother's current royal residence after he asked him to move to Frogmore Cottage.

However, GB News reported that Andrew is still adamant about not leaving the Royal Lodge despite security concerns and King Charles' alarming health concerns.

Royal correspondent Cameron Walker and GBNews.com's royal editor Svar Nanan-Sen revealed that Charles and Andrew's rift is escalating with time.

Svar shared, "It looks like a clear escalation in their ongoing feud over Royal Lodge."

The royal expert added, "Andrew currently lives in the 30-room royal residence, and he is pretty adamant that he is not going to downsize."

"Charles is keen for him to find an alternative property and Frogmore Cottage - which is where Meghan and Harry used to stay as their UK base - is something Andrew is not keen on taking up," Svar claimed.