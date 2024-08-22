Rohit Sharma reveals 'three pillars' behind T20 World Cup victory

Rohit Sharma posing with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy in Mumbai, India on July 4, 2024. — BCCI

Captain of India’s Test and ODI teams, Rohit Sharma has named BCCI secretary Jay Shah, chief selector of Indian cricket team Ajit Agarkar and former head coach of the team Rahul Dravid as the “three pillars” that he said led to the team’s victory in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.



Sharma expressed gratitude for the three icons and the players who worked towards the goal of lifting the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

“That is what was required. I got a lot of help from my three pillars, who are actually Mr Jay Shah, Mr Rahul Dravid (and the) chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar. That was very critical for me to do what I did and not to forget the players, who came in at different points in time and helped the team to achieve what we achieved,” he stated.

Further speaking about India’s glorious win in the final against South Africa and lifting the T20WC trophy, the former captain of India’s T20I team revealed that the players had focused on developing a positive and relaxing dressing room environment rather than steering towards stats or results.

“It was my dream to transform this team and not worry too much about the stats, the results, to make sure that we create that environment where people can go out there and play freely without thinking too much,” Rohit said.

Sharma led the country to their second T20 World Cup title and he now aims to overcome the challenges on their way and claim a spot in the World Test Championship finals.

India are set to play two Tests against Bangladesh, three with New Zealand and five against Australia in the WTC.