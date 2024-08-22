 
Geo News

Sarah Ferguson breaks silence on King Charles final decision about Andrew

King Charles' alleged feud with Prince Andrew over royal lodge: Sarah Ferguson's reaction laid bare

By
Web Desk
|

August 22, 2024

Sarah Ferguson breaks silence on King Charles final decision about Prince Andrew
Sarah Ferguson breaks silence on King Charles final decision about Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson has finally broken her silence on speculations about King Charles and Prince Andrew's alleged feud on royal lodge.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's mom's reaction to ongoing crisis within the royal family has been revealed.

The Duchess has addressed the rumours regarding Andrew being forced to leave the royal lodge in Windsor.

In an interview with Samara García Mendez from ¡HOLA! TV, Fergie was asked whether Andrew would be moving, to which Sarah replied: "Don’t always believe what you read."

After being pushed on the matter further, Sarah claimed she wasn’t privy to the conversations about Andrew and royal lodge, adding that she was taking things one day at a time.

She told the interviewer: "I don’t know. I take every day as it comes." 

There has been much speculation about Andrew's royal residence following multiple reports that King Charles has told his younger brother to vacate his 98-acre home of 20 years.

However, there are also reported that the Duke has no such plans to vacate the luxury 30-room mansion, wanting to keep to the terms of the lease he signed in 2003 which still has 55 more years to run.

Some royal commentators and critics believe that Prince Andrew will eventually have to move into the nearby Frogmore Cottage, which is the former residence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Prince William reacts to Prince Andrew's behaviour towards Kate Middleton
Prince William reacts to Prince Andrew's behaviour towards Kate Middleton
Lainey Wilson admits how songwriting made her 'a better person'
Lainey Wilson admits how songwriting made her 'a better person'
Kate Middleton's THIS move is a 'cheering sign' in her cancer recovery
Kate Middleton's THIS move is a 'cheering sign' in her cancer recovery
‘More Blade please': Ryan Reynolds speaks highly of Wesley Snipes
‘More Blade please': Ryan Reynolds speaks highly of Wesley Snipes
Ben Affleck ready to mingle amid Jennifer Lopez divorce rumours?
Ben Affleck ready to mingle amid Jennifer Lopez divorce rumours?
Jenna Ortega recalls getting a 'jump scare' at 'Beetlejuice' sequel set
Jenna Ortega recalls getting a 'jump scare' at 'Beetlejuice' sequel set
Ed Sheeran sparks neighbours fury with 'wildlife pond' swim video
Ed Sheeran sparks neighbours fury with 'wildlife pond' swim
Prince Andrew new decision takes toll on King Charles health
Prince Andrew new decision takes toll on King Charles health