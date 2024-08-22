Sarah Ferguson breaks silence on King Charles final decision about Andrew

Sarah Ferguson breaks silence on King Charles final decision about Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson has finally broken her silence on speculations about King Charles and Prince Andrew's alleged feud on royal lodge.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's mom's reaction to ongoing crisis within the royal family has been revealed.

The Duchess has addressed the rumours regarding Andrew being forced to leave the royal lodge in Windsor.



In an interview with Samara García Mendez from ¡HOLA! TV, Fergie was asked whether Andrew would be moving, to which Sarah replied: "Don’t always believe what you read."

After being pushed on the matter further, Sarah claimed she wasn’t privy to the conversations about Andrew and royal lodge, adding that she was taking things one day at a time.

She told the interviewer: "I don’t know. I take every day as it comes."

There has been much speculation about Andrew's royal residence following multiple reports that King Charles has told his younger brother to vacate his 98-acre home of 20 years.

However, there are also reported that the Duke has no such plans to vacate the luxury 30-room mansion, wanting to keep to the terms of the lease he signed in 2003 which still has 55 more years to run.

Some royal commentators and critics believe that Prince Andrew will eventually have to move into the nearby Frogmore Cottage, which is the former residence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.