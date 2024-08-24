Jennifer Garner was Ben Affleck's secret keeper: 'Deep level of trust'

jennifer-garner-was-ben-afflecks-secret-keeper-deep-level-of-trust

After Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce, reports shed light on Ben Affleck's relationship with his ex-Jennifer Garner when he was facing marital woes.



The bond is said to be so strong that the Argo star was "confiding in" her about what trouble he was going through during his marriage.

Sources say his former wife was not only well-informed about the pair's unsettling union but also was working to mend the bridges between them.

“Jen was hopeful that things would work out between them but of course, she just wants them to be happy,” adding, “So she supports whatever path they’ve decided to take.”

“Ben and Jennifer are friends, and they have a great coparenting relationship,” the insider said, adding that the ex-couple has a “mutual understanding that their kids come first."

“There’s a deep level of trust and respect between them,” the source told Us Weekly about the pair who was married in 2005 but called it quits in 2015.

Sharing the important tidbit, the bird chirped, the Oscar winner “has confided in Jen in a lot of ways,” noting, “Especially lately when things with J.Lo haven’t been so great in recent months.”

Ben and Jennifer are meanwhile on their way to being officially separated after signs warned of the outcome when the actor in May had moved out of their Beverly Hills home.

