India's Shikhar Dhawan retires from international, domestic cricket

Indian opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan. — AFP/File

Indian opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Saturday announced his retirement from international and domestic cricket, saying he has achieved his dream of playing for the national side.

“I only had one dream and that was to play for India and I even achieved that," said the 38-year-old cricketer in a video message, thanking those who supported him throughout his career.

Dhawan said he was thankful to supporters including his family, his childhood coach and the team he played alongside for years.

“I would also like to thank my team with whom I have played cricket for so long. I got another family, I got name, fame and love of all the fans," he said.



“There is a saying you need to turn the page to read the full story. That’s what I am going to do. I am announcing my retirement from international and domestic cricket," said the batter.

Dhawan said now that he is bidding farewell to his cricket journey, his heart is at peace knowing that he played for his country.

The Indian cricketer made his debut in 2010 against Australia in Visakhapatnam and amassed over 10,000 runs in international cricket.

His impressive career includes 24 centuries — 17 in one-day internationals and seven in Tests.

Dhawan was also a part of the national squad which won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 under MS Dhoni’s captaincy.

He was the tournament’s leading run-scorer, accumulating 363 runs in 5 matches at an average of 90.75, with two centuries and one fifty.