Prince Harry ‘shocking agenda’ behind wanting a reunion with King Charles

A royal expert has exposed the ‘shocking agenda’ behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wanting to reunion with King Charles.



According to a royal expert, Netflix may not renew deal with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they are no impressed with their cooking show and polo documentary.

Speaking with GB News, Angela Levin raised questions about the Sussexes’ ability to remain "financially independent,” and claimed that they may ask King Charles for help.

“I think Harry will try and get some money out of the King. I'm not sure, but maybe that's a reason they now want to come to the UK and see him,” she said.

Levin also criticized Harry's handling of a question about apologizing for the slave trade during their recent tour of Colombia, suggesting that he avoided making a statement to maintain control over the narrative.

"What was very difficult to understand or to accept was that Harry was asked if he would apologise about the slaves, but he hasn't any standing to do that,” she added.

"If by any chance he did, we can't tell because they didn't have any sound, they stopped it. I imagine Meghan wanted to keep control, and Harry didn't want any journalist to know exactly what he was saying."

She said it would have become a very difficult situation for Charles, had Harry apologised for the slave trade.