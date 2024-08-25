Raye reflects on her emotional journey at Reading Festival

Raye opened up about her emotional journey at the Reading Festival.



During her set on Saturday, Raye reflected on her career, telling audience that she once played to just "two people" at a festival.

"I've played so many s*** festivals - when I say 's***', I don't mean the brand of festival. I mean I've been ready to perform and there's two people in the crowd and I always prayed that one day someone will give a s*** and now I'm here playing Reading," she said.

Raye added, "Anything is possible: I was here at 16 with a dream and look at me now."

The singer, 26, who captivated the audience in a chocolate brown sequinned dress, also performed her track Ice Cream Man, which addresses sexual assault.

Before playing the song, Raye explained, "I am a crier and this is a sad song but I'm going to sing it, I pray you don't relate to it but if you do I hope it feels like a hug. It's called Ice Cream Man."

Additionally, she also opened for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour recently at Wembley Stadium.